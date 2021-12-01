Posted: Dec 01, 2021 10:09 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 10:13 AM

Garrett Giles

BearSun (Bear) – a man that walked from California to New York in a bear suit last summer – makes it back home to California.

Bear walked through northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas in mid-September on his way to New York City, making stops in Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, Nowata and beyond. The man says he was on this journey to raise awareness for autism, cancer, disabilities, the environment, and mental health.

When in Bartlesville on Sept. 16, Bear said walking to New York was the greatest challenge.

Bear arrived in NYC, on Sunday, Nov. 14. It took him 134 days to walk well over 3,000 miles from LA to NYC. Next up for Bear, he intends to run from Florida to Seattle Washington starting on Jan. 1, 2022.

Picture courtesy: BearSun