Posted: Sep 17, 2021 10:49 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 11:15 AM

Garrett Giles

A man in a bear suit called "BearSun" or "Bear" is now traveling east on Highway 60 with his companion to Nowata.

The public figure spent a couple days in Bartlesville and Tulsa before heading to Nowata. BearSun has given a huge shout out to the construction workers in the area. He encourages you to bring them water because they deserve it.

During BearSun's visit to Tulsa on Thursday, he stopped by the Center of the Universe near the BOK Center. He even visited the Greenwood Rising Museum to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre. Our partners at KOTV News on 6 had a chance to speak with the friendly bear from California as well.

BearSun traveled through the rocky terrain of Osage County and visited Pawhuska earlier in the week. The man arrived in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening. Now, 77 days into his journey, BearSun is slowly making his way to Nowata, out of Green Country and into Missouri.

In his latest update on Facebook, BearSun shares about his journey in Green Country and reflects on what he has learned, especially at the Greenwood Rising Museum in Tulsa.

BearSun is trekking from Los Angeles to New York City to raise awareness for autism, cancer, disabilities, the environment, and mental health. He has spotlighted local businesses and the communities he has visited on his social media platforms as well.

Along the journey, BearSun has stayed in a tent or hotel rooms. A map of BearSun's route can be found below. We will have more on his journey locally as it becomes available.

Photo courtesy: BearSun

For more information about BearSun and his mission, click here.