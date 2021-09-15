Posted: Sep 15, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

A man dressed in a bear suit - BearSun - is making his journey across the country to raise awareness about mental health, cancer, disabilities, autism and the environment.

The public figure visited Pawhuska in recent days. BearSun visited small businesses, Pawhuska Public Schools and much more. The man is expected to be in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon. He is also spotlighting the communities that he visits to bring people to town.

BearSun said it has been awesome traveling across the country for a good cause. He said he loves the farms, plains and rolling hills of Oklahoma that he has seen prior to getting to the city life of Bartlesville.

By the time of BearSun's arrival in Bartlesville, he will be in Day 74 of his journey. He is traveling from Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, California, to New York City, New York. BearSun has stayed in hotel rooms and in a tent along his journey.

We will have more on his stay in Bartlesville at a later time. A map of BearSun's route can be found below.

For more information about BearSun click here.