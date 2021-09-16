Posted: Sep 16, 2021 12:28 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2021 12:34 PM

BearSun - a man in a bear suit walking from California to New York to raise awareness - arrived in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening.

BearSun said Bartlesville has been super supportive 75 days into his journey from LA to NYC. He said he is on this trek to raise awareness for autism, cancer, disabilities, the environment, and mental health.

The public figure has been in Pawhuska and Bartlesville in recent days to talk about his cause while spotlighting local businesses on his social media platforms.

BearSun said it has been awesome traveling across the country for a good cause. He said he loves the farms, plains and rolling hills of Oklahoma that he has seen prior to getting to the city life of Bartlesville.

A local business made arrangements on Thursday to take BearSun to Tulsa for a day trip. BearSun plans to get back on his route to New York City after touring Tulsa.

BearSun has stayed in a tent or hotel rooms along his journey with a companion.

A map of BearSun's route can be found below. We will have more on his journey locally as it becomes available.

