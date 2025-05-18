Posted: May 18, 2025 1:44 PMUpdated: May 18, 2025 1:48 PM

Tom Davis

A toddler is dead and Bartlesville Police are investigating the incident.

Assistant Bartlesville Police Chief Andrew Ward said in a press release that on Saturday, May 17th, 2025, officers with the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a call in the 4700 block of Lewis Drive regarding a possible drowning involving a 16-month-old child.

Upon arrival, Bartlesville Police Officers, along with members of the Bartlesville Fire Department and Bartlesville EMS personnel, immediately began lifesaving efforts.

The child was subsequently transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. This incident is currently under investigation. No further details are available at this time.

Stay tuned for updates.