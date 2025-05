Posted: May 15, 2025 5:06 PMUpdated: May 15, 2025 5:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

Dewey High School's graduation ceremony is set for 8 p.m. on Friday from Bulldogger Stadium.

We will have coverage on KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1.

Coverage of Dewey High School's graduation ceremony is presented by Bartnet IP, OK Federal Credit Union, Arvest Bank and Skyway Honda.