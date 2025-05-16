Posted: May 16, 2025 2:24 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 2:24 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Sometimes heroes don't wear capes. That is a saying that does not go unnoticed.

The Washington County SPCA has many heroes, but this one gave the cat center a renovation.

Although the pink walls were supposed to be a sandy color, Walters says she doesn't mind the overall look and wouldn't change a thing.

Walters does not see this as being her fulltime career, but she says she sees becoming a vet as an option.

If you want to come see Sam's work, visit the SPCA open Tuesday-Friday from 12-30-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also see a breif video at the KWON Facebook page. It takes a village.