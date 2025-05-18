Posted: May 18, 2025 1:59 PMUpdated: May 18, 2025 1:59 PM

Tom Davis

The severe threat will be highest over more of the area on Monday compared to previous days.

Storms are expected to develop along a dryline near I-35 during the afternoon, and along a cold front by Monday evening. The afternoon dryline storms will again have the potential to produce severe high-impact weather, including very large hail and tornadoes.

The afternoon and evening time frames remain favored for severe weather across eastern Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas on Monday but may linger into early Tuesday morning as well.