Posted: May 17, 2025 3:40 AMUpdated: May 17, 2025 7:36 AM
Copan High School Graduation 2025
Tom Davis
The night for the Copan High School Graduation for the Class of 2025 was picturesque with a cloudless sky, a gentle breeze and a feel of optimism all around.
The procession was short and sweet and it even had a bit of a surprise in the middle.
Valedictorian Elyzabeth Odum encouraged her classmates to take on challenges and to not be afraid to take a chance on a better life.
The guest speaker was Dewayne Bryan, the father of Country music star Zach Bryan. He, too, urged the graduates to strive to be the best you can be and to not be shy about taking your next steps in life. He stunned a few in the audience when he admitted that he did not graduate high school as a youngster in Copan. He then talked about how he changed his direction while serving in the Navy and earned an Associates Degree from Rogers State University. He told the graduation class several times, "Don't quit!"
After Bryan finished his speech, Principal Wertz took to the microphone and announced that the 18 graduating students that night had one more classmate. Mr. Bryan was given a cap and gown and an honorary diploma in front of the crowd.
The Copan High School graduation was broadcast live on 104.9 KRIG and was sponsored by Bartnet IP and OK Federal Credit Union.
