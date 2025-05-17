News
Weather
Posted: May 17, 2025 6:07 AMUpdated: May 17, 2025 6:14 AM
Severe Weather Possible This Weekend
Tom Davis
Severe storms developing over North Texas could spread northward into southeast Oklahoma by late afternoon. Another round of storms is expected to develop by Saturday evening farther north and spread across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Saturday night, with impacts lingering into early Sunday morning.
The threat for severe storms on Saturday will increase mid to late afternoon in the south and continue into late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the north. Have multiple ways to receive warning information - including methods that will wake you up.
The multi-day period of severe weather potential continues into Sunday. Storms that develop near the dryline Sunday afternoon will have the potential to produce high-impact severe weather as they move east, including very large hail and tornadoes. This threat is greatest across northeast Oklahoma.
We'll be nearing the tail end of a multi-day stretch of severe weather potential Monday. The severe threat will be highest over more of the area on Monday compared to previous days. Storms are expected to develop along a dryline near I-35 during the afternoon, and also along a cold front by Monday evening. The afternoon dryline storms will again have the potential to produce high-impact severe weather, including very large hail and tornadoes.
« Back to News