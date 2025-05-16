Posted: May 16, 2025 3:56 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 3:57 PM

Ty Loftis

As Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier took office, he requested auditors to conduct an entry audit so that he would know how the previous administration's book keeping was. As Perrier suspected, there were a lot of things unaccounted for, leaving him to play catch-up. Perrier breaks down those numbers in greater detail.

Perrier said once something is no longer needed or used, the proper thing to do is go through the Board of Osage County Commissioners and surplus that item to get rid of it. Perrier said it appears this wasn't being done and his biggest concern was finding 27 sheriff's office issued firearms to deputies. Deputies have since worked to find where 19 of those weapons belong, but Perrier says something like this should never happen.

Perrier said the best way to make sure things like this don't happen is to conduct yearly audits, something his office will begin doing this year.

When Perrier was asked if yearly audits had been conducted before he took office Perrier said, "I will leave that for everyone to speculate."