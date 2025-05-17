Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Crime

Posted: May 17, 2025 2:34 PMUpdated: May 17, 2025 2:36 PM

Skiatook Man Involved in Assault That Leaves Victim Dead

Ty Loftis

A Skiatook man has been arrested and booked into the Osage County Jail after a 70-year old victim was found dead on Friday evening. 
 

According to the News on 6, police responded to the scene at around 6 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital, but he later died from injuries he sustained in the assault. 
 

Authorities say the suspect was identified as 27-year old Brad Morgan, who was the victim's ex-stepson. Morgan was located on Saturday morning and taken to the Osage County Jail. Morgan is being held on first degree murder charges and this remains an ongoing investigation. 
 


