Posted: May 16, 2025 2:22 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 2:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

23-year-old Cameron Barker was charged on Monday with driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, officers approached Barker’s vehicle on May 10 when they noticed the vehicle was damaged. The right side of the vehicle was damaged and the rear was sitting on the curb.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, officers allegedly noticed a bottle of alcohol in the backseat floorboard. Barker’s speech was allegedly slurred and he had trouble standing up when police asked him to get out of the vehicle. Barker allegedly became aggressive with officers and emergency personnel when EMS arrived on the scene.

Barker’s blood alcohol level was allegedly over four times the legal limit.

Barker will appear in court again on May 28 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.