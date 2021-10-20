Posted: Oct 20, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2021 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Two weeks in and renovations at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Bartlesville are coming together.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap gave an update on the project this week, stating that a majority of the half-walls are framed. Dunlap says plumbers started drilling for the bathrooms this week in what will be the new first floor jury room. He says they may be able to put up sheet rock in a week or two.

This project was rolled out after the Washington County Election Board moved out of the courthouse and relocated to the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall across the street. The Election Board began to move in February and later held an open house in May.

The move was also made possible because of an agreement between the City of Bartlesville and Washington County. That agreement was made in January.

Prior to Memorial Day weekend, the Washington County Commissioners awarded a $13,750 bid to Stout Construction to demolish the old Election Board offices in the courthouse. That work took place over the holiday weekend in May. Commissioner Dunlap said it would give bidders an opportunity to see what they were working with; it would give potential bidders the chance to see the space that they would be working in before placing a bid.

The Washington County Commissioners opened bids for the courtroom renovations on Monday, Aug. 30. RECO Construction submitted a bid in the amount of $328,372 with an alternate reduction of $23,635 for courtroom chairs. The other bid was from Timberlake Construction in the amount of $384,000 with an alternate reduction of $24,000.

The bids were held for a couple weeks before the Commissioners voted to award the bid to RECO Construction on Monday, Sept. 13.

Courtroom renovations began on Monday, Oct. 4.