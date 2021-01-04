Posted: Jan 04, 2021 3:52 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2021 6:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville and Washington County have entered into a lease agreement for the relocation of the Washington County Election Board.

Bartlesville's City Council approved the lease agreement on Monday night while the Washington County Commissioners approved the contract on Monday morning. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the County wanted to rent out the south half of the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall for the Election Board. He said he spent time looking over the space with Election Board Secretary Yvonne House and her staff.

Commissioner Dunlap said the move of the Election Board from the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Bartlesville to Bartlesville City Hall will be great in the long run. He said it'll give the Election Board and the courthouse staff more room to operate.

Rent for the facility is $1,883.50 a month. Commissioner Dunlap said the Washington County Budget Board approved $2,000 for rent last week. He said the lease will start this month, but it is uncertain as to when the Election Board will officially move into its new home at City Hall.

The City of Bartlesville is leasing 3,767 square feet to Washington County for the relocation of the County Election Board. Keleher Architects will do a draw up so they can make some modifications to the facility.

During elections and early voting, Commissioner Dunlap believes the County Election Board will use the main floor of City Hall. He said the Election Board could use the Conference Room, the Bartlesville City Council's Chamber, or both to conduct future elections.

To view the contract between the City of Bartlesville and Washington County, click here.