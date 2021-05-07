Posted: May 07, 2021 9:31 AMUpdated: May 07, 2021 12:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board held an open house of Friday morning to get the public informed about their new space in Bartlesville.

Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said they've officially moved into their new space on fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall, located at 401. S. Johnstone Avenue. House said they love the openness of their new space. She said it's a good fit for them.

House said she thinks their new offices can accommodate their operations more. She said she loves the fact that they can hold in-person voting on the first floor, because it will be more convenient for voters on Election Day.

For more information about the Washington County Election Boards move, you can give them a call at 918.337.2850.

Prior to the Open House the Washington County Election Board held from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Friday, they recognized 19 retiring precinct officials for their many years of service. To read that story, click here.