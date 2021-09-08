Posted: Sep 08, 2021 10:03 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 10:08 AM

Bids for courtroom renovations at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Bartlesville are still being held.

During Tuesday's Washington County Commissioner's meeting, Commissioner Mike Dunlap said he wanted to wait until next week to award the bid to one of the two bidders.

Commissioner Dunlap said he wanted to wait because the architect for the project was out of town. Dunlap said he wanted the architect to be there when the bid is awarded because he wants to be sure that everything is good on all ends. He said they will more than likely award the bid on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Washington County Commissioners opened bids for the courtroom renovations on Monday, Aug. 30. RECO Construction submitted a bid in the amount of $32,372 with an alternate reduction of $23,635 for courtroom chairs. The other bid was from Timberlake Construction in the amount of $384,000 with an alternate reduction of $24,000.

This project was rolled out after the Washington County Election Board moved out of the courthouse and relocated to the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall across the street. The Election Board began to move in February and later held an open house in May.

The move was also made possible because of an agreement between the City of Bartlesville and Washington County. That agreement was made in January.

Prior to Memorial Day weekend, the Washington County Commissioners awarded a $13,750 bid to Stout Construction to demolish the old Election Board offices in the courthouse. That work took place over the holiday weekend in May. Commissioner Dunlap said it would give bidders and opportunity to see what they were working with; it would give potential bidders the chance to see the space that they would be working in before placing a bid.

Now the project is ready to be bid on Monday, Sept. 13. The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville at 9:30 a.m.