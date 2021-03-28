Posted: Mar 28, 2021 6:42 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2021 9:58 AM

Tom Davis / Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff office will be escorting Corporal Kyle Davis to Stumpff Funderal Home this afternoon, Sunday March 28.

According to Undersheriff Jon Copeland, deputies and staff from the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the Bartlesville Police Department, the Osage County Sheriff's Office, the Dewey Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies will be escorting Deputy Kyle Davis from the Stanley Funeral Home in Tulsa to Bartlesville.

Funeral services for Deputy Davis have been scheduled for Friday, April 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be at the Copan High School, in Copan, Oklahoma. Interment to follow at the Dewey Cemetery located at Highway 75 and West 1300 Road. Plans are in the process to include, but not limited to: full law enforcement rights by the Tulsa Police Department Honor Guard, 21 gun salute, final call, and presentation of colors.

Corporal Davis was killed in the line of duty on Thursday. Sheriff Scott Owen said Davis got into an altercation with violent, resistive inmate that came in on an arrest warrant.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said, "The Bartlesville Police Department is deeply saddened at the death of Deputy Davis. He laid it on the line. He entered the situation regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or anything that with goal of helping people and keeping them safe. So, today, we will help escort Deputy Davis back to Bartlesville as a tribute of our respect for him, his family and the sacrifices that he made. We are truly heartbroken. Our hearts cry for his family and everyone at the sheriff's office as this impacts all of us."

The homicide suspect has been chargedand is now being held in the Osage County Jail.

A prayer vigil was held of Deputy Davis on Friday night and a benefit account has been set up for his family.

There is even a tribute for Davis on the front lawn the Washington County Detention Facility.