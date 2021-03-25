Posted: Mar 25, 2021 5:43 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 7:51 PM

Garrett Giles

A deputy in Washington County was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

Sheriff Scott Owen said it was a dark day for Washington County. He said a deputy got into an altercation with violent, resistive inmate that came in on an arrest warrant.

No names have been released at this time. Sheriff Owen said a preliminary investigation is ongoing between the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney's Office, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and the Bartlesville Police Department.

Sheriff Owen said information will be forthcoming. He asked for prayers for the family of the deputy.

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) along with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD) have been working together for the past several months on an extensive investigation into controlled substances. Undersheriff Jon Copeland said the investigation culminated in several arrest warrants being generated and those arrest warrants were executed on Thursday morning. He said BPD Officers and OBNDD Agents arrested 17 individuals from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m.

One of the arrested persons, upon being brought into the Washington County Detention Center, became uncooperative and aggressive towards detention staff. Copeland said this individual had been arrested for endeavoring to manufacture a controlled dangerous substance and had a bond of $175,000 set on the arrest warrant. He said the arrestee was aggressive towards detention officers, and as a result, a physical altercation ensued.

One of the Washington County Detention Center's staff suffered an injury as a result of the physical altercation. Copeland said the staff member, a Deputy Sheriff, was transported to the Jane Phillips Emergency Room where resuscitation efforts were not successful.

The OSBI has been requested to lead this investigation. The 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office is working with the OSBI as well as the BPD in this investigation.

We will have more information when it becomes available.