Posted: Mar 26, 2021 9:45 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday night for a fallen Washington County Sheriff's Deputy.

According to Undersheriff Jon Copeland, the vigil will be held for Deputy Kyle Davis at 7:30 p.m. at Copan High School. Deputy Davis passed away after an altercation with an inmate at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday.

For those who can't make it, the Washington County Sheriff's Office would ask for your prayers for the deputy's family. Commissioner Mike Bouvier said flags will be flown at half-staff for 10 days or after interment.

Undersheriff Copeland said it’s a dark day for the Washington County Sheriff's Office as they announce the passing of Deputy Davis.

Deputy Davis began his law enforcement career with the Washington County Sheriff's Office in January 2008 as a jailer/dispatcher. Deputy Davis was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2010 and since that time has worked as a field deputy and transport/courthouse security deputy. Deputy Davis had been currently assigned as the Detention Center's Dayshift supervisor. Deputy Davis held the rank of Corporal.

Deputy Davis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. Deputy Davis is a graduate of Copan High School and was an avid hunter and loved to fish. Deputy Davis had a heart of gold and could always bring a smile to your face! Deputy Davis leaves behind a wife, two children, and a host of family which includes his law enforcement family.

