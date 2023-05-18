Posted: May 18, 2023 3:28 PMUpdated: May 18, 2023 3:36 PM

Following Thursday's release of the trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon," the Osage Nation issued a written statement reflecting on the culture shown in the movie.

"In 'Killers of the Flower Moon' the language you hear is taught by Osage Nation Language Teachers. The traditional Wahzhazhe clothing you see is made by Osage artists. The landscape is the Osage Nation Reservation."

The statement goes on to say that even today, 26 percent of all headrights are owned by non-Osage individuals and organizations which can be freely given to anyone regardless of Osage ancestry.

The Osage Mineral Council is seeking federal legislation to allow non-Osage headright holders to have the ability to gift or sell headrights back to the Osage.