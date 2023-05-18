Posted: May 18, 2023 9:20 AMUpdated: May 18, 2023 9:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

The movie trailer for “Killers of the Flower Moon” was released Thursday morning by Apple Studios.

Martin Scorsese’s epic film about the Osage Nation Murders over oil head rights in the 1920s was filmed primarily in Pawhuska with superstars Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, Robert De Niro as Bill Hale and Lily Gladstone as Molly Burkhart.

The film is an adaptation of David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name. “Killers of the Flower Moon” will premiere on Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival and a larger release in the United States will be in October.

Below is the movie trailer.