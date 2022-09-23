Posted: Sep 21, 2022 2:01 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2022 2:01 PM

Victoria Edwards

Enjoy live music on the lawn of Frank Phillips Home at 7:30 pm on Friday, September 23 with a variety of bands playing everything from jazz to pop, across the decades. Bring a picnic basket of food and a blanket to lounge on the grass while you listen to the music or a lawn chair to set up for stage views. Games will be available for children. Everything is FREE.

Parking is available on 11th Street and Osage behind the garage of the home.

The evening is sponsored by Truity Federal Credit Union.