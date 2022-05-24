Posted: May 24, 2022 2:28 PMUpdated: May 24, 2022 2:28 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville residents were arrested over the weekend for their roles in an alleged armed robbery. Jacob Archambo and Brandi Moser were each charged with a felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred near the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard on Saturday morning. A victim claims that Archambo threatened her with a baseball bat. He then forced open her car door and reached across to grab her purse.

Then Moser dumped out of the contents of the purse. The pair then took money that fell out of the purse before the victim called the police. The report did not state how much money was taken.

Bond for both co-defendants was set at $150,000. Archambo is being charged after having previously been convicted on a 2020 charge of child endangerment.