Posted: Apr 25, 2022 3:11 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 3:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners find joy in judging 4-H contests.

District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier says he enjoyed the cooking contest on Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. Bouvier says the students showed him how the cleanliness involved in cooking, how to prepare the food, how to monitor the temperature of the food, and much more. He says he had an excellent time learning from the students in attendance.

The Commissioners also had the privilege of judging 4-H speeches on Thursday evening. District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap says he learned that there are 52 breeds of rabbits and how to train them. Dunlap says he learned that rabbits can survive off of water and that the furry creatures do not eat carrots. He says he also learned that there is chiropractic care for cattle. There were even students that had learned to memorize over half of the Book of Proverbs in the Bible.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle encourages everyone willing to be a judge to participate on this level. Antle says you will not regret it. He says he wishes he didn't have to miss out this time around.

If you wish to learn more about Washington County 4-H and how to get involved, click here.

Pictured below are some of the cooking winners:

First Place Winners and Winning Plate

Second Place Winners and Plate

First Place 4H Junior Winners and Plate