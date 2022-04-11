News
Bartlesville
Apr 11, 2022
City Matters in KWON 4-11-22
Tom Davis
Got a suggestion to make Bartlesville better? Appearing on CITY MATTERS, City Manager Mike Bailey urges you to fill out the new survey for the city's strategic plan called Bartlesville Next.
Bailey also recapped the big issurs form last week's city council meeting including the deal made with the Osage Casino developers which includes agreements for sewer service and maintenance and a 5% lodging fee.
Bartlesville city sales tax revenues are up--a lot! City clerk Jason Munninger reveals the collection was up 22.8% this month and up $350,000 over the prior year.
Munninger also reminded listeners that the water utility rates will go up this summer. It is estimated that the average household will see an increase of $7 a month.
