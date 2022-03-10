Posted: Mar 10, 2022 9:49 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 9:49 AM

Ty Loftis

Late this month, the Comprehensive Strategic Plan that the City of Bartlesville is working on will begin, as they plan to have several meetings. At least two of those will be open for citizen’s input. City Manager Mike Bailey says times and locations have yet to be announced, but the City hopes to make things convenient for the public at large so that everyone can participate:

“There will likely be one public meeting during the day and another during the evening in an effort to accommodate as many people as possible. We will utilize several methods, including public meetings, online questionnaires and social media to obtain input from a variety of sources.”

Once this process is complete, a written, strategic plan document will be presented that will guide the City for the next three to five years.