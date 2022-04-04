Posted: Apr 04, 2022 1:26 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 1:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police Corporal Brad Dunkle earns Officer of the Year during a ceremony at the Bartlesville Community Center on Saturday evening.

Chief Tracy Roles says Cpl. Dunkle is a great person and officer. Roles says the BPD is very fortunate to have Cpl. Dunkle. He says Cpl. Dunkle is a family man with great values, so he believes the Fraternal Order of Police got it right.

Cpl. Dunkle graduated from Dewey High School in 2007 and attended Pittsburg State University on a track scholarship. Dunkle moved back to the area and worked on a ranch full-time before starting his law enforcement career with the Dewey Police Department in 2011. He began working with the Bartlesville Police Department in October 2017, covering the evening shift and becoming a member of the Special Operations Team.

Outside of work, Cpl. Dunkle enjoys spending time with family, working on the ranch, participating in ranch rodeos, hunting and fishing.

Cpl. Dunkle has received a Lifesaving Award for his efforts to save a man's life in April 2021.