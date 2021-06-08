Posted: Jun 08, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 2:40 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville Police officers were honored with lifesaving awards at Monday night’s Bartlesville City Council Meeting. Luke Reeves and Brad Dunkle took actions on April 25th that saved a man’s life.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles says that a man was attempting to hang himself near 14th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. Dunkle and Reeves were the two officers on the scene first. Roles says they took action that saved the man’s life.

Roles said further that it is an honor to present the lifesaving award to these officers for their proper response to a situation and for showing exemplary leadership. Several officers were in attendance. Members of the city council also showed their gratitude to the two officers.