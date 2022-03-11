Posted: Mar 11, 2022 10:15 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 10:15 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve fiscal recovery funds expenditure documentation for a surcharge for health insurance when they meet on Monday.

The surcharge for OPEH&W was approved by the Washington County Budget Board on Tuesday morning.

A resolution adopting the Washington County multi-jurisdictional, multi-hazard mitigation plan will be considered later in the meeting. A sales agreement between Campbell Wholesale Company, Inc. and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office may be approved as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.

