News
Washington County
Posted: Mar 11, 2022 10:15 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 10:15 AM
Wash. Co. Commissioners to Consider Surcharge, More
The Washington County Commissioners may approve fiscal recovery funds expenditure documentation for a surcharge for health insurance when they meet on Monday.
The surcharge for OPEH&W was approved by the Washington County Budget Board on Tuesday morning.
A resolution adopting the Washington County multi-jurisdictional, multi-hazard mitigation plan will be considered later in the meeting. A sales agreement between Campbell Wholesale Company, Inc. and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office may be approved as well.
The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.
For the full agenda, click here.
« Back to News