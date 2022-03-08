Posted: Mar 08, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 2:13 PM

The Washington County Budget Board approves a surcharge to OPEH&W Health Plan due to COVID-19 claims.

During a special meeting on Tuesday morning at the County Administration Building in Bartlesville, Commissioner Mike Bouvier, who represents the County on the OPEH&W Board, broke down the item.

Washington County officials have authorized the use of up to $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to contribute their part in either a $4-million to $5-million shared surcharge among counties in the OPEH&W Health Plan. Bouvier says the $5-million will take care of most of the $3.5-million that OPEH&W had to borrow to stay up with all of the COVID-19 claims.

The monies will need to be paid by April 1, 2022. Commissioner Bouvier says they can pay either 75-percent of the surcharge or pay it in full by that time. He says they are attempting to stabilize the funds and bring it back up to a solvent point based on loses seen during the pandemic.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says Washington County shares 3.841-percent of the system as a whole based on how many members they have participating in the OPEH&W Health Plan. Antle says Washington County is in control of the plan. He says the plan puts them in a golden position, despite the outlook of the surcharge.

15 Oklahoma counties, including Washington County, formed the OPEH&W Health Plan 30-years ago in 1992 with the intention of being solely owned, operated and controlled by its participating Employer Groups. The OPEH&W Health Plan was formed to offer affordable coverage to Oklahoma Public Employees and their families. It continues to this day with over 100 participating Employer Groups.

22 people alone in a single month cost the OPEH&W Health Plan $751,194. Commissioner Bouvier says that doesn't reflect Washington County by itself as other counties in Oklahoma participate in the plan. He says there have been struggles since 2020 due to the coronavirus.

The OPEH&W Board will hold a vote on Thursday, March 10, to determine to go with either the $4-million or $5-million shared surcharge among all Oklahoma counties involved in the plan. Commissioner Bouvier says the majority vote will be favored when making the decision on what to pay. He says each county's budget will be considered.

OPEH&W has stated that they would help counties on budget crunches that need more time. Commissioner Bouvier says the money can't come out of thin air. He says every county is in the middle of their fiscal year.

The matter could be fully resolved by June 30, 2022. More special meeting will be held in the future by the Washington County Budget Board in this matter in order to be more transparent with the ARPA funding they are handling.