Posted: Mar 08, 2022 10:39 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 11:26 AM

Garrett Giles

A breakfast gathering in Vera sees a combined 32 local and state leaders in attendance.

Former Oklahoma State Representative and current Arvest Business Development Representative Earl Sears (pictured right) led the event at Vera Grill in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Sears says they had a great turnout. He says it's a great way to start the day and partake in fellowship.

Todd Thompson, a candidate running for the open Oklahoma Corporation Commission seat, was introduced during the occasion. Thompson shares what his first experience at the Vera breakfast was like. He says he couldn't picture what Sears meant when he kept saying that they needed to go to the Vera breakfast, but it was one of the best little moments that he has ever had because of the quality of the people that were there in a relaxed environment.

Pictured right: John B. Kane, candidate for Oklahoma House District 11 Representative, takes the floor at Vera Grill on Tuesday morning.

This is the second meeting since returning to the scene post-pandemic. The first breakfast back since COVID-19 took over the world was held on Jan. 26, 2022.

Sears and former State Senator John Ford formed this breakfast gathering many years ago but had to bring it to an immediate halt when the virus shut everything down in 2020. Since then, Vera Grill has fallen under new leadership as Travis and Ashley Williams now control the operations there. The Williams' are more than accommodating when it comes to hosting this breakfast.

If you are hungry and looking for a great place to grab lunch or dinner, Sears would encourage you to visit Vera Grill at 39250 N. 4000 Road. He says there are a lot of great restaurants in the area to enjoy but if you just want a nice morning or afternoon to drive for a meal, go to Vera.

Thompson says the owners are doing a great job at Vera Grill. He says he even got to meet "Donut" the chicken, the store's newest mascot that sits outside all day once it was fed old donut and muffin crumbs.

If they don't feed Donut, she starts pecking at the windows. Sears says you ought to go on out and meet Donut, too. He says the Williams' can tell you all about Donut when you're there.

Photo courtesy: Travis Williams