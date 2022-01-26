Posted: Jan 26, 2022 1:21 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 1:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Big discussions over breakfast in a small town store.

Vera Grill is open and ready for gatherings to return as local leaders met over breakfast earlier in the week to discuss what is happening locally.

During his time as State Representative, Earl Sears says he heard of Vera and knew where it was, but he didn't know much about the town until he paid a visit. Once there Sears entered a whole new world and stumbled upon a convenient store, known by those who have seen it as Vera Grill. Sears says he became great friends with the owner, Todd Owen, and over time he would ask if he could bring a handful of people with him to eat breakfast in the quaint shop. He says the gatherings grew from there.

Sears would then bring community, state and federal leaders out to Vera Grill once or twice a month for food and conversation with those in attendance. Sears says he has brought in governors, congressmen, state agency directors and others to speak. He says it is an informal, but fun, breakfast.

The function typically lasts from 6:00 to 7:30 a.m. That was until the coronavirus pandemic came crashing down on the world and brought everything as we knew it to a halt. During that time, Owen, who also served as Chief for the Owen & Company Volunteer Fire Department, passed away.

Now the store is under new ownership. Travis and Ashley Williams own Vera Grill to this day.

Knowing that the ownership had changed hands, Sears (pictured right) made an effort to speak with the Williams clan about a month ago on a Friday to familiarize himself with them and tell them about what he used to do at their store. Sears says he explained to them all the work that went into the gatherings and how early they would meet. He says the owners became more and more interested as he continued to talk.

Sears says approximately 20 community leaders met at Vera Grill on Tuesday morning for the first time in almost three years. He says the conversation was healthy as they looked to check the pulse of the community and inform everyone about what is going on here at home and across the region.

State Senator Julie Daniels was in attendance and gave an update on state government. Sears says Washington County District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap gave an update on county government as well. He says they enjoyed fellowship and breakfast together.

Other leaders in attendance included Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland, Arvest Bartlesville President Kim Adams, Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley, Bob Pomeroy, David King, and House District 11 candidate John Kane among others.

Sears says they will meet again whenever they feel like gathering. Vera Grill is more than thrilled to have them back in the building.

Photo courtesy: Travis Williams