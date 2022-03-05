Posted: Mar 05, 2022 7:26 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2022 7:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a huge success with a great turn out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College.

KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 80 vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agriculture world.There were many door prizes given out throughout the weekend from the stations along with vendors.

Saturday's door prizes included:

Ashley Ledford and Sierra Oyler, both of Coffeyville, won a scentsy gift bag from Melissa Kastler.

Denise Hugenot from Derby, Kansas, won a gift bag from Ashlynn Nicole's Boutique ( booth pictured below ).

). Susan Joplin and Doug Misch, both of Coffeyville, won Advantage Spot Remover from Advantage Carpet Care.

Ken Froebe won a stainless steel mug from Lewis Cattle Oilers.

Ron Lona of Coffeyville won a Case Construction Die Cast toy from Washington County Equipment.

Crystal Vannoster of Coffeyville won a four pack of oils from Cask and Grove of Independence.

Charlie Farrow Sr. won a family bundle from American Heritage Beef Company.

Linda McFall of Coffeyville won a $50 gift certificate from The Crafty Candle Shoppe.

Mark Waits of Coffeyville won a 1-Year Air Evac Membership from Air Evac Lifeteam.

Shailynn Bisch of Fredonia and Kathy Cook of Coffeyville both won charcuterie boards from T-Bar Mercantile.

Caitlyn Briggs of Edna won a gift basket from Bluestem Body.

Crystal White of Caney won a Coffeyville Kansas Mug with Icee Candy from Visit Coffeyville.

Carol Swiger of Coffeyville won a pair of tickets to Hot Rods and High Heels in the Clay Cooper Theater, Grand Jubilee at the Grand Country Music Hall, and The World's Largest Toy Museum.

Tom Stritzke of Nowata won a four pack to Arbuckle Wilderness in Davis, Oklahoma.

Janey Reynolds of Ark City won a pair of tickets to the Dean Z Ultimate Elvis at the Clay Cooper Theater Comedy Jamboree and the Down Home Country at the Grand Country Music Hall.

Roger Hathcoat won a pair of tickets to The Country Express Ozark Gospel and The World's Largest Toy Museum.

Katie Walker from Piedmont, Oklahoma, won a family four pack to Riversport and National Cowboy Museum.

Wanda Garnett of Coffeyville won a family four pack to The Great Passion Play and Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Becky Isle won a weekend getaway to Branson including two night stay at the Comfort Inn at Thousand Hills from Myer Hotels and tickets to shows and attractions.

Katy Greer won the $500 in cash from Real Country KRIG 104.9.

KGGF and KRIG thanks Coffeyville Community College for their hospitality along with everyone who made the show possible from security, vendors, and the many people who came out to visit the exhibits.