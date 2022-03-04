Posted: Mar 04, 2022 7:41 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 8:42 PM

Garrett Giles

Day one of the Inter-State Farm and Home Show (IFHS) was a big hit with a great turn out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College (CCC).

KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 80 vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.

Door Prize Winners from Friday's Drawing include:

Janae Taylor won a $150 gift certificate from Rejuvenation Med Spa

Tom Barton won 15 lbs of ground beef from American Heritage Beef Company.

Troy Jones won a 30 minute massage from Advanced Physical Therapy.

Robert Kriebel won a pair of tickets to the Comedy Jamboree at the Grand Country Music Hall, Hot Rods and High Heels at Clay Cooper Theater, and the World's Largest Toy Museum.

Mary Schaplowsky won a four pack to Arbuckle Wilderness in Davis, Oklahoma.

Ron Rhodes won a four pack to Stafford Air and Space Museum in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

Bob Reed won a pair of tickets to Ozark Country at the Grand Country Music Hall and Hot Rods and High Heels at Clay Cooper Theatre.

Nancy Gregory won a family four pack to Riversport and National Cowboy Museum.

David Harkins won a family four pack to the Great Passion Play and Turpentine Creek Wildlife.

Jenell Hughes won a weekend getaway to Branson including a two night stay at the Comfort Inn at Thousand Hills from Myer Hotels, and tickets to shows and attractions.

Rhonda Shy won $500 in cash from KGGF 690.

Day two will begin Saturday, March 5, at 8:30 a.m. at Nellis Hall on the CCC campus. The IFHS will end at 4:00 p.m.

Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, home decor, lifestyle services, or tasty treats, this is a must visit show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items which can be purchased during the show.

KGGF 690, KGGF 104.1, KUSN 98.1, KWON 1400/93.3/95.1, KYFM 100.1 and KRIG 104.9 will broadcast live from IFHS. Meet local radio personalities, plus Charles Miller and Charles Moll from Tech Talk, and Larry Glass from Green Country Gardner.

There will be many more door prizes and giveaways from local vendors including one more $500 cash prize, tickets to Branson shows, Oklahoma City attractions, four pack gift box from Cask and Grove of Independence, $50 gift certificate from Crafty Candle, gift basket from Bluestem Body, and so much more.