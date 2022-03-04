Posted: Mar 04, 2022 3:36 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 3:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Fire dangers remain extremely high heading into the weekend for our listening area.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Tulsa on Friday, there is potential for significant fire spread on Saturday afternoon behind the passage of a dryline.

Pictured right courtesy of Dewey Fire: A Dewey volunteer firefighter battles flames on Thursday afternoon that engulfed 150 acres from 1100 Road north to the Copan Cutoff. More on that story here.

Dewey Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade says they have battled several fires this week throughout Washington County. Meade says it is probably best to put off burning until things green up. He says the ingredients are there for high fire spread rates.

Any fires that develop will have the potential to become out of control quickly, especially west of Highway 75. The fire spread rate in the Bartlesville area for Saturday is projected to be at 319 feet per minute. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Pictured below is the NWS fire spread rate map predictions for Saturday afternoon.