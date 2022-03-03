Posted: Mar 03, 2022 3:21 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 6:28 PM

A grass fire rages from 1100 Road north to the Copan Cutoff in Washington County.

Dewey Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade says multiple agencies responded to the fire on Thursday afternoon. Meade says Dewey Fire has taken on approximately six fires this week. He says other area agencies have fought that many fires, if not twice as much.

Fire units from Bartlesville, Caney, Copan, Dewey, Wann and Washington County were battling the flames. H2O Fire and Washington County District 2 got in on the action as well. 11 brush trucks, seven tankers, two engines and approximately 30 personnel were utilized.

Meade says he believes he saw area residents trying to help with spray buggies and a backhoe back dragging some dirt, too. He says everyone does a great job working together.

With the way conditions are presently, Meade says it is probably best to put off burning until things green up. He says conditions are awfully dry and fire spread rates heighten with the addition of high temperatures, high winds, and low humidity.

No homes appear to be damaged in this most recent fire event in Washington County. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to Copan Fire Department officials, 150 acres burned. A chicken coop and an abandoned structure were lost to the flames. There were too many saved structures to list after the fire was extinguished.

