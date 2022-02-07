Posted: Feb 07, 2022 8:22 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2022 8:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education (DPS) approves the resignation of a principal on top of other items during its monthly meeting.

The Board was tasked with approving the resignation of Dewey Middle School Principal Brent Massey on Monday night. Superintendent Vince Vincent says Mr. Massey will be greatly missed. Vincent says Massey has been an integral part of Dewey Public Schools for several years. He says they wish him well in his new endeavors.

In its January meeting, the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education designated Massey to serve as one of the Assistant Principals at Bartlesville High School. Massey will fill the position that Michael Harp is vacating for the BHS principal role in July.

The resignation of Special Education Paraprofessional Christy Collins was approved in the meeting as well. Vincent says life circumstances are causing her to take a different approach. He says they wish her the best of luck.

Earlier in the meeting, DPS would appoint Board Clerk Amanda Guilfoyle to serve as legislative liaison. Policies regarding substitute teacher pay and student transfers would be revised during the meeting, too.

Lastly, DPS entered into executive session to discuss the rehiring of a list of administrators for the 2022-2023 school year. Out of session, the Board would approve all the listed administrators considered to be rehired.