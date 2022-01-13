Posted: Jan 13, 2022 11:23 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2022 11:25 AM

Garrett Giles

At its January meeting, the Bartlesville Board of Education will consider designating Brent Massey as one of the Assistant Principals of Bartlesville High School.

If approved, Massey would fill the position that Michael Harp will vacate when he ascends to the principalship in July. Massey has been the Principal at Dewey Middle School since 2015 and has coordinated Dewey’s district testing since 2016. He served on the Oklahoma State Superintendent’s Principal Advisory Council in 2019-2020 and coordinated a successful technology grant for Chromebooks for Dewey students.

Massey previously taught social studies at Bartlesville’s Central Middle School in 2009-2010 and at Madison Middle School from 2010-2015. He was the social studies building coordinator at Madison from 2012 to 2015 and was Madison’s Teacher of the Year for 2014-2015. He had previously taught social studies in Muskogee from 2007 to 2009.

Massey was also the head varsity tennis coach for Bartlesville High School from 2009 to 2015 and was named the Oklahoma 6A Boys Tennis Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2015. Prior to that he had been an assistant tennis coach in Muskogee from 2007 to 2009.

Massey has been a volunteer youth football, basketball, and soccer coach in Dewey since 2015 and is active in the First Baptist Church in Bartlesville. His wife, Tara, is a speech pathologist at Richard Kane Elementary School and their three children attend Bartlesville Public Schools.