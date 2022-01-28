Posted: Jan 28, 2022 9:45 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma State Legislative session begins next week. To give us a preview of what's ahead, SenatorJulie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative Wendi Stearman.

Rep. Strom said the house is going over one-thousand pieces of proposed legislation and Senator Daniels says there are as many on the Senate side.

Rep. Stearman has made some rather big news lately with some to the bills with which she is involved over the issue of COVID-19 vaccinations and protecting families from potential harm over their personal medical descisions.

Senator Daniels is busy trying to give Oklahoma governors the power to make their own nominations for postions without the red tape of boards and agencies.

The budget will be the big item as Oklahoma has fared well in tax collections and in receiving federal monies. The strategy appears to keep spending flat and to continue protecting the rainy day fund.