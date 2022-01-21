Posted: Jan 21, 2022 10:53 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 1:29 PM

Garrett Giles

House District 11 State Representative Wendi Stearman of Collinsville files three bills in support of the rights of Oklahomans against oppression and against the exploitation of the COVID-19 virus.

House Bill 4321 would prohibit the State Department of Health, medical facilities and doctors from bribing parents into having their children vaccinated.

Stearman says no State or private entity should use financial incentives to push the use of an experimental therapeutic such as the COVID-19 vaccine on Oklahomans. She says the choice whether or not to vaccinate a child should be based solely on medical risk and benefit, not based on any artificial financial benefit because it is egregious to play on the financial struggles of parents to influence their medical decisions for their children.

While this is not practiced in Oklahoma, Stearman says this bill is a great way of preventing this from happening. She says people should not be bribed to get a vaccine for a gaming console.

Second, House Bill 4322 aims at stopping the State Department of Health from using taxpayer dollars to advertise the COVID-19 vaccine to taxpayers.

Stearman says Oklahomans have been inundated by commercials and signs and mailers, paid with their own tax dollars, badgering them to get vaccinated for the past year and a half. She says Oklahomans are aware of the vaccination campaign, which admittedly has used false information in its advertisements. She adds that the vaccine campaigns are expensive and are not a productive use of state resources.

If passed, any violations of this by the State Department of Health would result in a reduction in the funding allocated for the salaries of those leading the OSDH, rather than a fine to be paid by Oklahoma taxpayers. Stearman says fining an agency or institution does nothing. She says the only way to get results is to effect the people in leadership by holding them accountable.

Finally, Rep. Stearman has filed House Bill 4316, which would protect parents or guardians of children and vulnerable adults from having vaccination status considered in the determination of fitness for custody.

Stearman says vaccination status has no bearing on one's ability to care for children, nor is it relevant to the safety and welfare of a child. She says it is incredible that there must be a bill to prohibit a person's vaccination status from being used against the individual in America. She says there are reports across the nation of vaccination status being used as a bludgeon to strip the natural rights of parents.

Stearman says it is necessary for them to not allow Oklahoma to follow the path of other states in their disregard for the primary purpose of government, which is to protect the rights of citizens.