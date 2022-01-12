Posted: Jan 12, 2022 2:43 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 2:43 PM

Max Gross

A Rhode Island man was arrested on a warrant and brought to Washington County where he appeared in court on Tuesday. Michael Nelson was arrested at a New Jersey airport while attempting to fly to Spain. He is facing charges of stalking, two counts of computer fraud and using a computer to violate Oklahoma Statute.

Court documents allege a pattern of harassment initiated by Nelson, who previously worked for the company owned by the victim and her family. Police detailed over 700 pages of harassing messages spanning a period of just two months. The messages came from several different email addresses but used similar wording.

Nelson also sent letters to City of Bartlesville officials claiming that the victim’s company had been involved in a multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme. The affidavit claims that Nelson has sent similar communications to officials in other jurisdictions as well.

The State of Oklahoma requested that bond be enhanced from the $10,000 warrant to $100,000. Attorney Mark Kane argued this and requested a bond hearing on Tuesday afternoon. Bond was then set at $50,000.

Nelson’s bond conditions stipulate that he not have contact with the victim or the business, he must surrender his passport to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, he must wear an ankle monitor and he cannot reside within Washington County. A protective order has also been established in this matter.