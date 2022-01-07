Posted: Jan 07, 2022 10:15 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2022 10:19 AM

Garrett Giles

Another "reveal" of historic facade in downtown Bartlesville will take place soon.

According to the Bartlesville Redevelopment Authority, the removal of the metal facade at 316 South Dewey Avenue will take place on Monday. This is the location of Sew Uptown.

This facade is one of three recent projects in the 300 block of S. Dewey Avenue that are receiving facelifts. You can drop by and see what is below the white metal for yourself to start your week.

DNA Properties is bringing new life to some of the historic buildings along S. Dewey Avenue. For more on that story, click here.