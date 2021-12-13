Posted: Dec 13, 2021 5:00 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2021 7:39 AM

Garrett Giles

A building in downtown Bartlesville is showing signs of life after collecting dust for 50 years.

Adrienne Kallweit with DNA Properties says she moved to the Bartlesville with her husband, David. Kallweit says they left the Tulsa area and brought their family farm with them in search of better schools for their kids. She says they even brought a passion to invest in Bartlesville and develop the property at 309-311 Dewey Street.

DNA Properties developed properties in Tulsa and most recently sold one of their projects when they began looking at Bartlesville during their move nine months ago. Kallweit says met individuals at the City offices when they stumbled upon the location they are currently working on downtown. She says they fell in love with the idea of returning the building to its former glory.

Kallweit says her and her husband's sweet spot is taking the scariest, craziest thing to get involved in and really turn it back to life. She says they find restoration projects to be fun.

And having fun is exactly what the Kallweit's are doing best with this project. Kallweit says her husband jokes that he has 50 years' worth of dust on him as he and the crew works tirelessly to restore the upstairs apartments. She says they have worked so hard to reveal what has been left vacant for many years.

The historic building has housed a variety of businesses and guests over the years. Kallweit says Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority (BRTA) Executive Director Chris Wilson and others at City Hall have filled them in on the significance of the property since DNA Properties purchased the building and have discussed their vision for the space. She says there was most recently an insurance agency and printer shop in the building, but before that there was a music store, a grocery store, a bakery, and much more.

Decades ago when the building was constructed, people traveling from all over would come and rent a room at 309-311 Dewey Avenue. Kallweit says there was approximately 20 rooms upstairs that were available for rent. She says those rooms were eventually turned into apartments.

Now the goal is to transform the upstairs space into six apartments. Kallweit says the apartments will be one and two bedroom units. She says they will have one ADA accessible apartment on the ground floor, too. According to the BRTA, the units will be affordable to those making up to 80-percent of the Area Median income by family size.

The apartments will be called "620 Lofts." Kallweit says you get the number 620 if you add 309 and 311 from the address of the building. She says 620 is a number of rebirth/regeneration and excitement. The name is to encourage a belief that there will be a breath of life in such a fascinating place.

During the demolition and clean up phase of the $1,200 mix-use project, it was discovered by the Kallweit's that the site used to be called "The Palace Rooms." While thinking about what they might put in the two retail spaces that will be downstairs, Kallweit says they would love to bring back that name somehow and possibly create a lounge-type bar. She says a restaurant is being considered as an option for the retail area as well.

None of the plans for the retail spaces are definite, but Kallweit says they are continuing their discussions with the City of Bartlesville about the possibilities for 309-311 Dewey Avenue. Kallweit says they want to see what the citizens of Bartlesville feel might be needed in that area. She says they are listening and keeping their ears open to the community.

The Kallweit's purchased the building on Oct. 29. Kallweit says they had a goal to have the main demolition done by Dec. 10 so they could take a look at what they were working with. She says they were able to meet their goal and that most of the layout works perfectly with what they are hoping to accomplish. They will continue to work with the City to ensure that their original designs work with the layout of the building and that the building is up to code.

An old mint blue facade covered the front of the structure until the Kallweit's came to town. Kallweit says removing the metal facade to bring out the brick was much easier than expected. She says the crew did a fantastic job saving the brick from damage when removing the metal exterior that covered it.

Kallweit says they want to re-purpose the mint blue facade in a creative way. She says they will use it in a later space somehow.

The Kallweit's want to make sure that they are providing an amazing space for Bartlesville. Kallweit says Bartlesville is unique. She says they feel blessed by being welcomed into the community, so they feel an obligation to ensure they are listening and doing what the city needs.

The hope is to get the project done in late-summer, early-fall of 2022. Kallweit says it feels good to be on track. She says they love being a part of the excitement in downtown Bartlesville.