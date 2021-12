Posted: Dec 23, 2021 10:09 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2021 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

13 City of Bartlesville employees retired in 2021. These men and women were thanked for their many years of service dedicated to the citizens of Bartlesville.

Those that retired are named below, along with their position and their tenure :

John Banks - Fire Chief - April 1970 to June 2021

Bill Hollander - Fire Training Officer - March 1986 to February 2021

James Majors - Fire Battalion Chief - March 1987 to September 2021

Randy Tayrien - Police Sergeant - July 2003 to July 2021

Margo Elliott - Police Senior Administrative Assistant - December 1984 to November 2021

Chris Bullen - Police Officer/School Resource Officer - September 1990 to January 2021

Mike Zoski - Building Maintenance Repair Technician - May 1986 to July 2021

Jimmy Bowers - Sanitation Driver - April 1978 to April 2021

Rhonda Branson - Fiscal Technician - May 1993 to July 2021

Alan Davis - Sanitation Driver - April 1994 to November 2021

Charles Maze - Equipment Operator - July 1981 to January 2021

Larry Plisek - Wasterwater Utility Equipment Operator - December 1986 to October 2021

Ricky Shull - Sanitation Driver - February 1988 to May 2021