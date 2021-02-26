Posted: Feb 26, 2021 8:22 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 8:34 PM

Garrett Giles

A long-time member of the Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD) has announced his retirement after 35 years of service.

It was announced on Friday evening that BFD Training and Public Information Officer Bill Hollander has decided to hang his hat and end his tenure with the department. Hollander said he had developed a very good and deep relationship with his co-workers. He said it's going to be hard for him to not see his friend's as much as he had been seeing them.

As Hollander was walking out of the building on Friday, he remembered his youthful days marching up and down the stairs. Hollander also remembered all the calls he's ever been on. He reflected on the fact that he had been coming to the same station for over half of his life and realized that it's going to be different to not come into the building every day.

When looking at his overall career, Hollander said the best part of his time with the Bartlesville Fire Department had to be his service to the public. Hollander said he always enjoyed helping people going through a bad day have a better one.

If the BFD could make someone's life better, then that's what Hollander and the gang was going to do. Hollander said it didn't matter if they had to help someone put out a fire or help them with a medical emergency, the BFD was going to improve the lives of those they came in contact with. He said the citizens of the community are fantastic and supportive, and the BFD is always appreciative of them.

In Hollander's eyes, both the Bartlesville Police Department and the Bartlesville Fire Department have excellent people. Hollander said the citizens are lucky to have such dedicated professionals working for them.

The Bartlesville Fire Department as a whole, as a team, has accomplished a lot, and Hollander is proud of those accomplishments. Hollander said the BFD always works to get better at their craft. He said the BFD has a great team in Bartlesville.

Hollander's family came to town to celebrate the occasion with him as well. Hollander said his brother flew in from New Orleans, which surprised him. He said his sister came down from Kansas City, which also surprised him. And Hollander's son, who is an office with the Bartlesville Police Department, brought his family over to have a great time over pizza, cake and ice cream.

Hollander said he had a very fulfilling and satisfying career with the Bartlesville Fire Department. He reiterated that it's going to be weird not heading to the office on Monday, but he has projects lined up to keep him busy such as paint the interior of his home and clean his garage.

Photo courtesy: City of Bartlesville