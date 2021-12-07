Posted: Dec 07, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 2:16 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after his alleged involvement at an altercation at his home. William Ely appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. His arraignment on charges of domestic abuse by strangulation has been passed to December 29.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police officers responded to a residence on the 6100 block of Cornell Drive early Monday morning in reference to a disturbance. A victim who was living at the residence stated that Ely was in a verbal argument with his daughter.

Ely then started hitting the victim in the face and then knocked him to ground and began choking him. The female victim tried to stop the defendant but he pushed her away. Ely claims that the victims instigated the incident.

Ely has since posted a $2,500 bond. The defendant has previous convictions in Washington County for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic abuse.