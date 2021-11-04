Posted: Nov 04, 2021 1:13 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The word about Osage County continues to spread, as signs along I-35 have sprung up promoting drivers to check out the area. The billboard, touting that Pawhuska is only one hour east of Tonkawa, is one of many things that Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland has been working on to promote the area and draw crowds to attractions across the county. Bland recently said she is impressed with how well the advertising campaign is working.

The billboards went up at the beginning of the month.

(Photo Courtesy of Visit the Osage Facebook Page.)