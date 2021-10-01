Posted: Oct 01, 2021 3:14 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 3:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation makes a big difference for area first responders after receiving its biggest donation yet.

Executive Director Jon Beckloff says they were able to connect with a new business out of Dewey called Guns of Glory (GOG) during the Blue Life Support Seminar at the Bartlesville Community Center on Sept. 20 and 21. He says GOG along with John Fifteen Thirteen, STI International and many others came together to donate $2,900 to Project Tribute.

Beckloff says the Foundation will be able to give tourniquets or any other lifesaving gear into the hands of almost every first responders throughout Washington County. He says the donation was absolutely incredible.

Project Tribute Foundation was able to deliver tourniquets and holsters to the Ramona Police Department on Monday thanks to the donation. That story here.

The Caney Police Department in Kansas also received lifesaving gear from the Foundation on Friday (pictured left). Beckloff says they were able to donate eight tourniquets and duty belt holsters to the CPD.

Since its inception in March 2021, Project Tribute Foundation had received $18,500 in donations prior to the $2,900 gift from Guns of Glory and others. Beckloff says they have put over $20,000 worth of gear back into the field. He says they want to ensure that 100-percent, if not more, of the proceeds they receive are going back to fulfilling their mission to provide life-saving equipment to first responders.

Beckloff says the biggest way to help Project Tribute Foundation is to learn more about them. He says getting the word out also goes a long way in making a difference for our area's first responders.

Beckloff thanks Guns of Glory for being a big part of their latest donation to the Foundation. He says you ought to check them out when you have the chance.

Guns of Glory Executive Marketing & Creative Director Kara Gage says Beckloff works hard to make a difference. Gage says Beckloff is helping local law enforcement and active military members overseas. She says touching one life impacts us all.

GOG Executive Director David Romine says every little bit helps when it comes to providing first responders with the equipment they need. Romine says it was exciting to do something great for area first responders because they already do so much for us. He says they are honored to help in any way they can because first responders are putting their lives on the line for us every day.

To learn more about Project Tribute Foundation, click here.