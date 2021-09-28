Posted: Sep 28, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2021 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation has delivered eight tourniquets and holsters to the Ramona Police Department.

Executive Director Jon Beckloff traveled to Ramona to deliver the donation on Monday evening. Beckloff says they were able to give the lifesaving equipment to the RPD thanks to the help of the 45th Infantry. He says Ramona will be able to use the tourniquets and holsters to treat injuries that may occur in a farming accident or collision along Highway 75 before other responders arrive.

Beckloff says first responders are in the business of seconds, not minutes. He says the tourniquets could very well be the difference of someone living or dying after an accident.

Project Tribute Foundation will be delivering tourniquets to the Caney Police Department in Kansas on Wednesday or Thursday.

Three first responders were lost due to COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Monday alone. Beckloff says we're losing two to three first responders every day across the nation. He says it is more important now than ever to ensure that we are supporting our first responders, whether it be through providing lifesaving equipment or going out of our way to thank them for their service.

Beckloff says tourniquets and holsters go together for $66 on Amazon. He says there are many ways to give if you wish to make a donation that will help Project Tribute Foundation provide lifesaving equipment to area first responders.

Proceeds from Project Tribute Foundation's retail store also make a big difference towards their mission. Beckloff says the proceeds from the retail store is how they are able to pay for anything that is needed for local first responders. He says 103-percent of the donations they have received so far have been put back out into the field.

You can find Project Tribute Foundation on Facebook to give. You can send donations via snail mail to the Foundation mailbox at the post office in Bartlesville, P.O. Box 1318. You can even give now at projecttribute.com.

Beckloff says Project Tribute wants 100-percent of your donations to go towards their cause. He says they will never touch a donation to pay for the Foundation's expenses or marketing. He says they will always be transparent when it comes to showing you what they are using the funds for that you donate.